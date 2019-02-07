Missouri leak prompts closure of parts of 2 oil pipelines

ST. LOUIS (AP) - An oil leak near St. Louis has forced the closure of parts of two pipelines.

The leak was discovered Wednesday near St. Charles, Missouri, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of St. Louis. TransCanada Corp.'s Keystone pipeline and Enbridge Inc.'s Platte pipeline both run through the area and crews on Thursday were preparing excavation work to determine which one leaked.

A TransCanada spokesman says the Keystone pipeline is closed from Steele City, Nebraska, to Patoka, Illinois. Enbridge says its pipeline is closed from Salisbury, Missouri, to Wood River, Illinois. Both companies are based in Canada.

Officials don't yet know how much oil leaked. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says the oil is contained to an area of about 4,000 square feet (372 sq. meters). The agency says oil did not get into any waterways.

