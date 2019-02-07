Organ donor bill clears Kentucky state Senate - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Organ donor bill clears Kentucky state Senate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky state Senate has approved a bill that would give people another option to register as an organ donor.

Lawmakers approved Senate Bill 77 on Thursday. The bill would give people the option of registering as an organ donor when they log in to the Kentucky Online Gateway, a website where people can sign up for state services.

Bill sponsor Sen. Julie Raque Adams said the proposal would limit the impact of Kentucky's renewal process for driver's licenses, which is where most people register as an organ donor. Beginning this year, Kentucky drivers can get licenses that expire after eight years instead of four years. The change means fewer people will be asked to register as an organ donor.

The bill now heads to the state House of Representatives.

