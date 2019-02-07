Suspect in fatal bar shooting pleads not guilty

FREEPORT, Ill. (AP) - A 23-year-old northern Illinois man charged with murder in the fatal shootings of two men during a weekend bar fight has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Devin Marcum of Freeport entered his plea on Thursday in his first appearance in court in Stephenson County in northern Illinois since the Sunday morning shooting at the Ceder Inn bar in nearby Cedarville that left two men dead and another man injured.

WREX TV in Freeport reports Marcum is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of 35-year-old Kyle Tucker and 36-year-old Shaun Bradbury, various gun charges and attempted murder in the shooting of the man who survived, 35-year-old Michael Steinhauser.

Marcum is being held in the Stephenson County Jail on $600,000 bail.

