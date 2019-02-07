Joplin settles lawsuit over panhandling ordinance

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) - The city of Joplin has settled a lawsuit filed by a homeless man over a panhandling restriction in the city.

The Joplin Globe reports the city agreed to pay $3,510, of which $1,500 will go to Christopher Snyder. The American Civil Liberties Union filed the lawsuit on Snyder's behalf.

Snyder alleged his free speech rights were violated when he was required to leave a location where he was asking for money. He and his wife were living in a car at the time.

Last March, the city enacted a new section in its panhandling ordinance that required panhandlers and solicitors to stay 150 feet (46 meters) from intersections where speed limits were more than 35 mph, and to stay off highway dividers or medians. The city repealed that section of the ordinance in October.

Information from: The Joplin (Mo.) Globe, http://www.joplinglobe.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.