More school closures in Missouri as winter blasts continue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The number of Missouri school districts canceling classes has grown after another round of winter weather.

The National Weather Service issued a mixture of ice storm warnings and winter weather advisories Thursday for a large swatch of the state.

Schools in Kansas City, Columbia, Jefferson City and St. Joseph closed their doors, along with many smaller districts. The University of Missouri and Missouri Western also told students to stay home.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol warned of snow- and ice-covered roads in the northern and western part of the state.

Already this week, two people from Illinois were killed Tuesday when a car slid into the path of a tractor-trailer on an ice-covered stretch of Interstate 70 in Lafayette County. A school bus also overturned Wednesday in the Kansas City area.

