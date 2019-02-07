Kentucky police sergeant found not guilty of stalking woman

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Lexington, Kentucky, police sergeant accused of stalking a woman has been found not guilty of official misconduct.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Sgt. Jervis Middleton was acquitted by a jury Wednesday. A woman sought a protective order against Middleton last summer, but a judge denied the request, concluding there wasn't proof Middleton was stalking her.

He was accused of using police computers to stalk and spy on the woman after their sexual relationship ended. The request launched a police investigation and Middleton was subsequently charged second-degree official misconduct.

Middleton was charged with and faced up to 90 days in jail, a $250 fine or both if convicted. He was suspended with pay. Police spokesman Brenna Angel says he's still suspended with pay pending an administrative review by the department.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader

