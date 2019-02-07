2 teens arrested in fatal Missouri shooting of 17-year-old - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 teens arrested in fatal Missouri shooting of 17-year-old

Posted: Updated:

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities have arrested two teens in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in northern Missouri.

KTVO-TV reports that the 17- and 18-year-old suspects were booked into the Adair County Detention Center on suspicion of second-degree murder in the death of Izaiha McFarland.

Police in Kirksville say McFarland was shot late Wednesday. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities searched for several hours before taking the two suspects into custody.

Information from: KTVO-TV, http://www.ktvotv3.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.