Former Lindenwood University president placed on leave

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) - The president of Lindenwood University's flagship campus in suburban St. Louis has been placed on paid administrative leave but says he's been given "no reason why."

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Michael Shonrock says he expects to be fired Friday, when Lindenwood's Board of Trustees meets. There's no published agenda.

Shonrock was the president of Emporia State University in Kansas before coming to the St. Charles-based Lindenwood in June 2015. Shonrock says he has received favorable reviews each year. He was placed on leave Tuesday in a letter that he said "doesn't describe any rationale at all."

A university spokeswoman says the school doesn't comment on personnel matters. The president of Lindenwood's Belleville, Illinois, campus was placed on administrative leave in November and is no longer at the university.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

