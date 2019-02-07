SEMO's mascot undergoes transformation

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO -- SEMO's popular mascot Rowdy has recently undergone a transformation.
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. -- Residents and city officials in Mount Vernon are on high alert for flooding this week.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A Senate committee has OK'd increasing the minimum wage in Illinois to $15 in six years.
WSIL -- The Good Samaritan who helped find hotel rooms for more than 100 homeless people in Chicago during the polar vortex has $50,000 more to help the homeless after an appearance on Ellen.
MARION, Ill. -- Marion's new Camping World could soon be open for business.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. -- The McCracken County Sheriff's Office today announced it has opened an investigation into whether a McCracken County School faculty member inappropriately contacted a student via an electronic device.
DU QUOIN, Ill. -- Super Bowl LIII averaged nearly 100 million viewers on Sunday night, and during the big game, Microsoft unveiled a new ad that has ties to southern Illinois.
WSIL -- Illinois lawmakers propose a change to how the state draws it's legislative districts.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Former Southern Illinois University Professor Buckminster Fuller is recognized 50 years after his manifesto for a design revolution "A Operating Manuel for Spaceship Earth".
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- Sheriff David Bartoni announces the arrest of Kyle Huetsch, 31 of West Frankfort in connection with the early morning shooting that occurred in rural West Frankfort.
