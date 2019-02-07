SEMO's mascot undergoes transformation

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO -- Change is inevitable. And fans of Southeast Missouri State University athletics are learning that. SEMO's popular mascot Rowdy has recently undergone a transformation.



Rowdy first came onto the scene in 2005 after the University changed the mascot from Indians to Redhawks. The fun loving bird has been a staple at games, celebrations and other events around Cape Girardeau.



In December he was injured during a series of videos called A Rowdy Christmas Story. He was hit with a t-shirt from the new t-shirt launching gun he received for Christmas. After weeks in rehab getting stronger, a bigger, badder Rowdy debuted at a SEMO basketball game recently.

You can see the whole transformation here.