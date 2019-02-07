Small Illinois city looks to install surveillance cameras

HIGHLAND, Ill. (AP) - The small western Illinois community of Highland is poised to join the growing number of cities and towns to install surveillance cameras in an effort to fight crime.

Under the plan that prompted the City Council to seek bids, 14 cameras would be installed around Highland - including at the City Square, where Highland Police Chief Chris Conrad says they could help curb vandalism in the downtown area.

Conrad tells the Belleville News-Democrat that the cameras would be used to help police investigate crimes and not for active surveillance. He says the city has already seen the benefits of such cameras, explaining that the department has been able to identify people and vehicles by reviewing footage from private security cameras that some businesses have already installed.

