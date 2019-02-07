Kentucky highway fatalities down for second year - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky highway fatalities down for second year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Officials say traffic fatalities on Kentucky highways are down for the second year in a row.

The Kentucky Office of Highway Safety that says preliminary figures show there were 722 highway fatalities in 2018, down from 782 in 2017 and 834 in 2016.

Office spokeswoman Erin Eggen told The Daily News that the agency is glad for the decline, but would like to see the number even lower. She says any number higher than zero isn't acceptable.

Eggen said officials don't expect much change when the figures are finalized on April 1.

She said officials think an increase in seat belt usage is a major factor in the decrease.

