City to buy flood damaged homes

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. -- Residents and city officials in Mount Vernon are on high alert for flooding this week after flood waters damaged dozens of homes last year.

Back in September, multiple homes sustained major flood damage when more than five inches of rain fell in Jefferson County.

Many homes were affected by flash flooding on Bishop and 7th Streets.

Now the city is offering to buyout 17 of the homes that are in the flood plane and destroyed by the September flood.

During the month of February, appraisals on all the homes will be completed and then home owners will decide if they want the city to buy their house.

"If they don't take the buyout, they will be required to lift their house and their foundation above the level of the flood plane," Mount Vernon City Manager Mary Ellen Bechtel. "There will be a restriction that the city cannot sell the land or improve it and it will have to remain n a flood plane forever."

The city says the buyout and tear down will take around two years and is estimated to cost around $833,000.