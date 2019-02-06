City to buy flood-damaged homes

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. -- Residents and city officials in Mount Vernon are on high alert for flooding this week after flood waters damaged dozens of homes last year.

Several homes sustained major flood damage when more than five inches of rain fell in Jefferson County in September 2018. Many homes on Bishop and 7th Streets were affected by flash flooding. Now the city is offering to buy 17 of the homes that are in the floodplain and destroyed by the September flood.

During the month of February, appraisals on all the homes will be completed and then homeowners will decide if they want the city to buy their house.

"If they don't take the buyout, they will be required to lift their house and their foundation above the level of the flood plain," Mount Vernon City Manager Mary Ellen Bechtel. "There will be a restriction that the city cannot sell the land or improve it and it will have to remain a floodplain forever."

The city says the buyout and then the tear down that would follow will take approximately two years to complete and is estimated to cost around $833,000.