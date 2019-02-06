Ellen meets woman who helped homeless during polar vortex - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ellen meets woman who helped homeless during polar vortex

WSIL -- The Good Samaritan who helped find hotel rooms for more than 100 homeless people in Chicago during the polar vortex has $50,000 more to help the homeless after an appearance on Ellen.

Ellen welcomed Candice Payne, who used her own funds as well as donations from the community to help those in need get shelter for five nights during the cold snap. Candice has a new GoFundMe campaign to help the community, and Ellen's friends at Walmart gave her a head start on her efforts.

