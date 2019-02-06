McCracken County faculty member investigated for inappropriate c - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

McCracken County faculty member investigated for inappropriate contact

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. -- The McCracken County Sheriff's Office today announced it has opened an investigation into whether a McCracken County School faculty member inappropriately contacted a student via an electronic device.

The Sheriff's Office was tipped off by officials with the McCracken County School System about the alleged inappropriate communication.

The Sheriff's Office says the investigation is ongoing and it has no evidence at this time to confirm or deny the allegations have any validity. We have as much of a duty to disprove allegations as we do to prove allegations and that is what we are actively working to accomplish.

The McCracken County Schools System is cooperating fully with our investigation.

