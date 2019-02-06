Camping World Mega Store to open soon - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Camping World Mega Store to open soon

MARION, Ill. -- Marion's new Camping World could soon be open for business. 

The nearly $10 million project should be opening its doors by mid-March. Camping World bought the old Gander Mountain building last year for $3.1 million. The company also bought a plot of land right next to the building, to build a bigger parking lot and space to their RVs and trailers.

Marion Mayor, Anthony Rinella, says the city is looking forward to it opening, "We're excited to reverse that trend and build in the lost revenue and jobs in the city."

Since the sale, part of the building has undergone changes, and the green Gander Mountain sign is now blue and says Gander Outdoors. And according to officials, there is now merchandise in the store.

Rinella believes the rainy weather might create a bit of a challenge for the new business, "We anticipate the store opening but as far as bring in campers and RVs it's definitely going to slow that down," he said.

As of now, there's not an exact date on when the business will open.

