Retail theft investigation

WSIL -- Carbondale Police are hoping you can help them track down a woman accused of stealing perfume and cologne.

Police say the woman in the photos below stole several bottles of perfume and cologne from the Walgreen's at 1600 W. Main St. in Carbondale. She is also suspected of other thefts from multiple Walgreen's in the area. She was seen leaving with the man pictured on the right.

The two were seen leaving with the woman in a silver Chevrolet which is pictured below.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200.

