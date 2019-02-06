Buckminster Fuller's work highlighted at SIU

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Former Southern Illinois University Professor Buckminster Fuller is being recognized 50 years after his manifesto for a design revolution "A Operating Manuel for Spaceship Earth". It was published during his time in Carbondale.

Along with being a professor, Fuller was a scientist, writer, designer and became well known for the geodesic dome. Elizabeth Donoghue, Mentor for SIU's Honors Program, organized a three-day event highlighting that work.

"He has inspired so many people from so many different disciplines," Donoghue explains. "I think that was the thing that was appealing to the university’s Honors Program."

Lectures like this are normally held for just one day, but Fuller's had to be expanded to three days because of overwhelming interest.

The second day of the event took place on Wednesday, "We’re doing the Geometry of Thinking workshop which looks at Bucky’s synergy: the idea of working together," Donoghue says.

About 40 community members, faculty and students participated in the hands-on activity using toothpicks, bamboo sticks and dinner mints to create structural systems.

David McConville, Chairman of the Buckminster Fuller Institute, says while in Carbondale, Fuller came up with an idea to solve the biggest problems facing humanity: a change in education.

"He was discovering that increasingly, education is about over specialization," McConville explains. "Things are very fragmented and he was really advocating for new ways of thinking about the education system."

Fuller would be proud that a physics professor took part in the workshop and is using it as a tool for her own class.

"We deal with the same structures in a different perspective," says Thushari Jayasekera, Associate Physics Professor. "I want to find out what are the most exciting ways to teach about these."

For more information on Thursday's event and to RSVP for Fuller's dome home tour