Super Bowl ad has ties to Du Quoin

DU QUOIN, Ill. -- Super Bowl LIII averaged nearly 100 million viewers on Sunday night, and during the big game, Microsoft unveiled a new ad that has ties to southern Illinois.

Microsoft's new ad about an adaptive controller has been viewed by millions and shared on Facebook more than 24,000 times. Sam Kuhnert, the founder of NubAbility Athletics in Du Quoin, helped connect Microsoft with four limb different athletes that ended up on millions of TVs during the Super Bowl.

"They reached out on Twitter and they are like ''Hey, we are looking for some adaptive athletes who have a passport and can go to Canada in the next three days for this Microsoft commercial," said Kuhnert.

Kuhnert says he didn't hear anything until after the commercial had already aired. He says he was shocked when he found out four NubAblity kids were featured in a Super Bowl ad. All of them travel to Du Quoin for the NubAbility summer camp.

"It's surreal. It makes you feel like you're really making a difference or else people wouldn't know who you were," said Kuhnert.

The ad only got more attention as limb different athlete, Seattle Seahawks Linebacker Shaquem Griffin, retweeted the ad.

"For him to post to his following and say, "Hey, we met these kids at NubAbility, it's like a light bulb and people are asking "Oh, what's NubAbilty?" said Kuhnert.

Kuhnert says he couldn't have asked for better publicity, "This Microsoft commercial has been huge for us. I mean, so far we have had parents and kids reaching out all over, just reaching out saying, 'Hey, we want to do this."

Since 2012, NubAbility's Summer Camp has grown from 19 kids to 179. Kuhnert says after all this recent attention, he expects a lot more limb different athletes to travel to southern Illinois this summer.

NubAbility already attracts hundreds to Du Quoin each year. That includes athletes, their families, and limb different coaches from 43 states and three different countries.