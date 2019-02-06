Super Bowl ad has ties to Du Quoin

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. -- The McCracken County Sheriff's Office today announced it has opened an investigation into whether a McCracken County School faculty member inappropriately contacted a student via an electronic device.
DU QUOIN, Ill. -- Super Bowl LIII averaged nearly 100 million viewers on Sunday night, and during the big game, Microsoft unveiled a new ad that has ties to southern Illinois.
WSIL -- Illinois lawmakers propose a change to how the state draws it's legislative districts.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Former Southern Illinois University Professor Buckminster Fuller is recognized 50 years after his manifesto for a design revolution "A Operating Manuel for Spaceship Earth".
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- Sheriff David Bartoni announces the arrest of Kyle Huetsch, 31 of West Frankfort in connection with the early morning shooting that occurred in rural West Frankfort.
WSIL -- Carbondale Police are hoping you can help them track down a woman accused of stealing perfume and cologne.
ANNA, Ill. -- After an overnight search, a man wanted on murder charges in Union County has been arrested.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. -- A local state's attorney is standing his ground against a bill that would ban assault weapons.
WASHINGTON -- U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) released the following statement in response to President Trump's State of the Union address to a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday evening:
WSIL -- Southern Illinois resident Ashley Keller lives in Ashley just west of Mt. Vernon. She has identical twin boys Wyatt and Winston, who are two years old, but her unique family doesn't stop there.
