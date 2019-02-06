South Shore offers discount after suspended service

CHESTERTON, Ind. (AP) - The South Shore Line is offering a 10 percent discount on monthly passes during the month of March to help make up for four days of suspended service during last week's bitter cold spell.

The commuter rail line says discount pricing will automatically be applied at the time a March pass is purchased. The South Shore Line also is offering free westbound rides on all off-peak and weekend trains from Saturday through Feb. 18.

Subzero temperatures last week caused problems including downed electrical lines on South Shore tracks and damage on Metra tracks that the South Shore runs on in Illinois.

The South Shore Line is operated by the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District between South Bend International Airport and Millennium Station in downtown Chicago.

