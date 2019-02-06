Joplin day care operator sentenced for sham adoption scheme

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) - A Joplin day care operator who tried to arrange the illegal adoption of a baby left in her care has been sentenced to six years in prison without parole.

The Joplin Globe reports Lasonya Poindexter cared for two children of Ashley and Christian Still, of Joplin, at her home day care. Federal prosecutors said Wednesday she contacted a couple in Lincoln, Arkansas, about adopting Stills' 5-month-old daughter, without the parents' knowledge.

She traveled to Arkansas several times so the prospective parents could bond with the girl. The Arkansas couple, who had suffered a miscarriage, eventually became suspicious and contacted the Stills through Facebook.

Poindexter was sentenced Wednesday and ordered to pay $1,500 to the Stills.

The Joplin Globe reports Poindexter was charged in September 2017 with attempted kidnapping but pleaded guilty in June 2018 to wire fraud.

