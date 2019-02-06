Former student teacher faces new sexual misconduct charges - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Former student teacher faces new sexual misconduct charges

LAMAR, Mo. (AP) - A 35-year-old former student teacher at Lamar Middle School is facing new charges of sexual misconduct with three of the school's students.

Emily Edson, of Golden City, was charged in 2017 with two counts of possession of child pornography.

She was charged Tuesday with three counts of sexual misconduct with a child and a count of enticement of the child. The alleged acts were committed while Edson was attending Missouri Southern University and student teaching at the middle school.

The new charges stem from the same investigation that led to charges in 2017.

The Joplin Globe reports affidavits filed with the new charges say the three male students were 13 when she allegedly sent nude photos of herself to them.

Her attorney didn't immediately return a request for comment.

Information from: The Joplin (Mo.) Globe, http://www.joplinglobe.com

