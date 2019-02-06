Bevin running mate mentioned in Medicare fraud lawsuit

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Republican candidate for lieutenant governor in Kentucky was one of a dozen doctors federal authorities said received improper gifts from a home health agency.

State Sen. Ralph Alvarado is the running mate of Republican Gov. Matt Bevin. News outlets report the U.S. attorney's office argued in a lawsuit that Nurses Registry and Home Health broke the law by giving gifts to Alvarado and other doctors to entice them to refer patients. The company settled in 2015 for $16 million.

Court documents show Alvarado received $12,000 in campaign contributions between 2004 and 2010, plus two tickets to University of Kentucky basketball games, tickets to a "coaches night" event and a gift basket in 2010.

Alvarado wasn't named as a defendant in the civil case or charged. He criticized the reports as an attempt to smear his good reputation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.