Shooting investigation underway, suspect in custody in Franklin County

FRANKLIN CO., Ill. -- Multiple agencies are now investigating an overnight shooting in Franklin County. Sheriff David Bartoni says it happened in rural West Frankfort.
ANNA, Ill. -- After an overnight search, a man wanted on murder charges in Union County has been arrested.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. -- A local state's attorney is standing his ground against a bill that would ban assault weapons.
WASHINGTON -- U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) released the following statement in response to President Trump's State of the Union address to a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday evening:
WSIL -- Southern Illinois resident Ashley Keller lives in Ashley just west of Mt. Vernon. She has identical twin boys Wyatt and Winston, who are two years old, but her unique family doesn't stop there.
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. -- The Illinois Department of Transportation is working closely with city officials on a road expansion.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. -- Tanya Russell claimed she was fooled by someone she thought worked for her cellular carrier.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill.-- A seven-year-old boy stumbled upon a major discovery on his family's property in southern Illinois.
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. -- On Tuesday, hundreds of soldiers returned home from a nine month deployment in Afghanistan.
HARRISBURG, Ill. -- A Saline County murder suspect says he's ready for trial.
