Shooting investigation underway, suspect in custody in Franklin - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Shooting investigation underway, suspect in custody in Franklin County

Posted: Updated:

FRANKLIN CO., Ill. -- Multiple agencies are now investigating an overnight shooting in Franklin County.

Sheriff David Bartoni says it happened in rural West Frankfort.

One person was shot and one person is now in custody.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office, West Frankfort Police Department, and the Illinois State Police are investigating.

