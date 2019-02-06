Wall-mounted tables to be removed after death of 4-year-old

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) - A southeast Missouri school district is removing wall mounted tables from two schools after one of them fell and killed a 4-year-old.

The Daily American Republican reports that Poplar Bluff School District superintendent Scott Dill says the decision was made after talking to staff at the Poplar Bluff Early Childhood Center, where the child died Friday morning. He noted that the accident happened even though "multiple safety features were in place" Dill said the handles of the tables require a key to release from the wall and both safety latches were engaged.

The tables will remain in place at the Early Childhood Center's multipurpose room while the district's liability insurance provider conducts an on-site investigation. For now, students aren't using the space. The tables already were removed at another district school that uses them.

