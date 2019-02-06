Drug charge filed in University of Missouri student's death - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Drug charge filed in University of Missouri student's death

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A University of Missouri student has been charged with providing the pain medication Percocet to a classmate from Illinois who died in his dorm room.

Nineteen-year-old Carson Latimer was charged Monday with a felony count of delivery of a controlled substance. His attorney didn't immediately return a phone message.

University police say Latimer sold Percocet to 19-year-old Boston Perry, of the St. Louis suburb of Bethalto, on Jan. 21. Perry was found unresponsive the next afternoon in his room at the Mark Twain Residence Hall. Emergency medical services were unable to revive him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Charging documents say a Percocet pill found in Latimer's room had the same imprint as the pills found near Perry's body. Perry's toxicology report has not yet been returned.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.