Ice jam breakups along Kankakee River causing flooding

WILMINGTON, Ill. (AP) - An ice jams is breaking up along the Kankakee River in northeastern Illinois and forcing evacuations.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday morning issued a flash flood warning for parts of Grudy and Will counties, blaming rapid breakups of an ice jam on the Kankakee River. Will County Emergency Management Agency officials say evacuations were being recommended in the Wilmington area. The weather service says low-lying areas near Channahon, Coal City, Diamond and Minooka also would be affected, including Channahon State Park about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of downtown Chicago.

The weather service says multiple roadways are flooded. The warning lasts until 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities warned last week that an ice jam stretching 7 miles (11 kilometers) along the river near Wilmington could break up, leading to flash flooding.

