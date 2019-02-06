Suspects in Tennessee double slaying arrested in Kentucky - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Suspects in Tennessee double slaying arrested in Kentucky

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) - Police say two suspects in a double fatal shooting in Tennessee have been arrested in Kentucky.

A statement from the Kingsport Police Department in East Tennessee says the men were apprehended Tuesday evening in Adair County, Kentucky, and are awaiting extradition.

The statement says 19-year-old Joseph Dale Clark II of Bald Knob, Arkansas, and 22-year-old Alexander M. Hamilton of Kingsport were wanted in connection with the shootings Monday of 30-year-old Trevor L. Reed and 27-year-old Shyane I. Bishop at Stonecrest Apartments. Police say Reed died shortly after the shooting and Bishop died the next day.

The Kingsport Times News reports that before Bishop died, police obtained warrants charging Clark and Hamilton with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. The newspaper reports the charges are likely to be amended.

