Man wanted for murder arrested - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man wanted for murder arrested

ANNA, Ill. -- After an overnight search, a man wanted on murder charges in Union County has been arrested. The sheriff's office issued a press release early Wednesday morning that they were looking for William P. Wasmund, 48 on murder charges.

He was arrested hours later. Investigators have not commented on the murder charges or where Wasmund was arrested. Look for more details on News 3.

