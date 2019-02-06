Man who rerouted UPS mail to Chicago apartment pleads guilty - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man who rerouted UPS mail to Chicago apartment pleads guilty

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - A former UPS Inc. worker accused of rerouting mail meant for the shipping company's Atlanta headquarters to his small Chicago apartment has pleaded guilty to mail fraud.

Dushaun Henderson-Spruce entered into a plea agreement Tuesday in federal court. The agreement calls for the repayment of the nearly $59,000 he admitted stealing from mail intended for the company.

Henderson-Spruce was accused of submitting a U.S. Postal Service form in October 2017 to change the address of the company's headquarters from Atlanta to his one-bedroom garden apartment.

Court records allege a UPS security coordinator discovered the change and postal inspectors retrieved about 3,000 pieces of mail from the apartment.

The charges alleged more than 10 checks addressed to UPS were deposited into Henderson-Spruce's account.

Henderson-Spruce is scheduled to be sentenced March 22.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.