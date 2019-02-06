4 plead guilty in death of pregnant woman shot during theft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Four men have pleaded guilty in the 2016 death of a pregnant Kentucky woman who was fatally hit by a stray bullet during a robbery.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports 22-year-old Demetrioun Boaz pleaded guilty to charges including murder Tuesday. Twenty-one-year-olds Joseph Fain and Saquan Freeman and 23-year-old Skylar Stigall pleaded guilty that day to charges including manslaughter.

Twenty-two-year-old Maryiah Coleman was eight-months pregnant when fatally shot while walking her family's dog in September 2016. Her fetus also died. Authorities have said the men were trying to rob someone nearby when the victim ran and shots were fired.

Sentencing for the men is set for March 14. The four sought to have the death penalty excluded, but a judge overruled that motion in December.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader

