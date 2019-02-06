Kentucky park taking bids for 4 bison

UNION, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials have some unusual surplus property that's being made available for sale: four bison from Big Bone Lick State Historic Site in Boone County.

The Kentucky Department of Parks is accepting bids for the bison, which include a 4-year-old cow and three bulls, each younger than a year old. They will be sold together.

Department spokesman Gil Lawson told the Lexington Herald-Leader the park has a small herd of bison and has to sell some each year. He said the park likes to keep 10 to 14 and now has 12 in its 22-acre bison facility, including the four being sold. Four or five calves are born every spring.

Bids are being accepted through Feb. 18.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.