Former county treasurer pleads guilty to stealing $161K

MCKEE, Ky. (AP) - A former county treasurer in Kentucky has admitted to writing $161,000 worth unauthorized checks to herself and trying to cover up the crime.

A joint statement from the FBI and Kentucky State Police says 38-year-old Beth N. Sallee of McKee pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to one count of aggravated identity theft and one count of wire fraud.

The former Jackson County treasurer admitted to writing unauthorized checks to herself and forging the names of other county employees on them beginning in 2013. According to her guilty plea, she tried to cover up the crimes by removing parts of county financial documents and covering the page numbers with white out. She resigned from the position in 2016 and was indicted last year.

Sallee's sentencing was scheduled for June 18.

