Lawmakers react to State of the Union

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) released the following statement in response to President Trump's State of the Union address to a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday evening:

I appreciate President Trump using his address to highlight some of the work he and Congress can pursue together to protect America's workers, grow our economy, and keep our families safe. These bipartisan, common sense solutions are vitally important to the future of Southern Illinois. Let's not kid ourselves, our nation faces many challenges. But I'll always believe that we, as Americans, share so much common ground. Washington just needs to spend less time digging in our heels and more time building upon the values that make this country great.

U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today met with Toby Hauck, who will be his guest for President Donald Trump's State of the Union Address. Toby, an Aurora, Illinois, air traffic controller and Air Force veteran, was one of the more than 8,000 federal employees in Illinois who were impacted by President Trump's 35-day government shutdown, the longest in U.S. history. During the shutdown, Durbin met with Toby and air traffic controllers in Aurora and St. Louis, Missouri, to hear their concerns about the shutdown's impact on their families and Americans' safety.

Air traffic controllers work 10 hours-a-day for six days-a-week in one of the most stressful jobs in America. Their work is critical to our collective safety as Americans, yet President Trump chose to punish them for his unrealistic campaign promise by forcing them to work without pay for 35 days. Toby Hauck was one of the many innocent victims of the President's historic government shutdown, and I'm thankful for his work and willingness to let me share his story in the hopes it would convince the President to finally reopen the government. I'm glad I can have Toby join me for tonight's State of the Union address. It's an honor to be here representing my coworkers and members of the union in Illinois. We're still recovering from the effects of the shutdown, and will be for a long time, and many of us are fearful of another shutdown. It's important to have leaders such as Senator Durbin speaking on our behalf about the dangers of having another shutdown on the national airspace system.

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement after President Trump delivered his 2019 State of the Union Address:

Tonight, we saw the same reckless rhetoric that has been a signature of Donald Trump's presidency. Instead of attempting to unite the country and bring people together after the ridiculous and unnecessary government shutdown, the President played on America's internal divisions and employed his usual xenophobic attacks on immigrants. Instead of proposing ethics reforms to clean up Washington, he asked Congress and law enforcement to stop investigating misconduct in his administration – and he missed a critical opportunity to present credible, thoughtful solutions to some of the serious challenges facing our country like our crumbling infrastructure and rising health care costs. The American people are counting on their elected leaders to come together on these difficult issues and pass common-sense solutions. It's unfortunate that the commander-in-chief did not use tonight as an opportunity to change course or deliver a positive and inclusive message that moves us forward as a nation.

After President Trump's State of the Union Address, Missouri Governor Michael Parson said,