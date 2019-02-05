Southern Illinois woman gives birth to second sets of identical twins

WSIL -- Southern Illinois resident Ashley Keller lives in Ashley, just west of Mt. Vernon. She has identical twin 2-year-old boys, Wyatt and Winston, but her unique family doesn't stop there.

In mid-July, the 22-year-old found out she was seven weeks pregnant with another set of twins. "It shocked me because I wasn't expecting it, but they told me that they were in separate sacs and they ended up being in the same sac just like my other two twin boys," she recalls.

When Keller told Wyatt and Winston of the news, they were excited to soon be older brothers, "They would say 'babies' and rub my belly."

On January 31st, 30 weeks later, she gave birth to Waylon at 12:57 in the afternoon, and a minute later, Wayden arrived into the world. Keller says both of the boys weighed 5 pounds and 5 ounces, "Twins usually never weigh the exact same. One's usually smaller than the other one."

Dr. Michael Schifano, founder of Heartland Women's Center, delivered the newborns. He says the chances of a woman giving birth to two sets of identical twins is one in 100,000.

"I think the really unique and special case is the fact that she has four children under the age of 2," Schifano chuckles. "You can say that she has her hands full."

Keller agrees with doctors and says that getting sleep has been a challenge,"These two (newborns) they sleep all day, and then it's like 4 o'clock in the morning they are ready to go. While my other two are sleeping, it's like the total opposite."

However, she's thankful for help from family and that they're all home safely together.