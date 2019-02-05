A state construction project aims to spruce up West Frankfort

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. -- The Illinois Department of Transportation (DOT) is working closely with city officials on a road expansion.

The changes will start on Route 149 from Route 37 all the way to Interstate 57. The road construction will be done by the state, but there's no projected budget.

West Frankfort Mayor, Tom Jordan, says the changes will focus on widening the roads, potentially adding a sidewalk on the south side of the road, and a possible bike path on the north side.

Jordan adds, "We're also looking at replacing the overhead lights and maybe have more of a streetscape-looking light."

He hopes the changes will bring more people to the city, "I think it has a big impact on the first impression people will have when they pull off the interstate."

The West Frankfort Mayor also believes there are some challenges businesses in the area can possibly face.

Jordan explained, "Displacing people is going to cause problems and I think we have to be aware and probably be proactive."

Because of those concerns, city officials along with IDOT will hold a public hearing this Thursday at 4 p.m. in the event center at the West Frankfort Mall.