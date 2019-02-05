Missouri revenues down 7 percent compared to last year - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri revenues down 7 percent compared to last year

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri revenues are down about 7 percent compared to last year.

State Budget Director Dan Haug on Tuesday announced that net general revenue collections for the fiscal year were down by about $382 million as of the end of January. That's compared to the same time last year.

The biggest drop is in individual income tax collections. Those are down about 10 percent so far this fiscal year, which began in July and ends in June.

Revenues are far below what's needed to fully fund this fiscal year's budget. Legislative budgeters are banking on making up much of the difference as more people file their taxes.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.