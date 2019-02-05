Eldorado murder suspect says he's ready for trial

HARRISBURG, Ill. -- A Saline County murder suspect says he's ready for trial.

Prosecutors accuse Rodney Black of stabbing his pregnant girlfriend, killing her and the unborn fetus in April 2015.

The case has been delayed numerous times. Assistant State's Attorney Jason Olson said Black's attorney, public defender Nathan Rowland, has filed multiple motions to continue the case, mostly over evidence matters.

Since the murder charges were filed, Black has been charged with aggravated battery on an officer inside the Saline County Detention Center and possession of weapon inside the jail.

Black also filed three civil rights complaints against the jail for failing to give him adequate health care and dental work.

A judge has already dismissed one of those claims but Black has appealed the ruling.

In court Tuesday, Black's lawyer and Olson said they were ready for trial on February 27.

The judge said a loaded trial schedule could be an issue but Olson tells News 3 this murder case is a priority.

Black's trial on charges of assaulting a jail guard will be held February 13.