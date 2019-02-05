Soldiers return home to Fort Campbell - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Soldiers return home to Fort Campbell

Posted: Updated:

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. -- On Tuesday, hundreds of soldiers returned home from a nine-month deployment in Afghanistan. 

"It's excitement (and) nervousness because you never know how the children are going to react, but overall just a lot of excitement," said Lindsay Dunne. 

Lindsay Dunne, and her two boys were waiting for their soldier to get off the plane and march into the hangar, "The boys were yelling and screaming and I was looking for him."

Gail Mintz was there to find her little cousin Keandre Corizine, "It feels amazing. We are just glad they all made it back safely." 

This was Corizine's first deployment. He says although he got used to being away, there is no feeling like coming home, "New experience being away from family, but I was adapting and adjusting to most things. Dealing with the heat and the workouts was pretty tough some days but, you know just brush it off."

For fifteen minutes, before leaving briefly to return their gear, these soldiers were holding their loved ones tight. Kevin O'Malley spent those minutes meeting his son for the first time, "Its been a long nine months or so but I'm just happy to be home." 

After a 12-hour flight and an emotional reunion soldiers like Joseph Dunne are ready to head home, "I was excited to see them. I was ready to get all this over with so we can go home and see each other." 

During this deployment, the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade provided aviation support to U.S. coalition and Afghan forces. 

In February, 700 soldiers will return home to Fort Campbell.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.