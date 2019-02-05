Soldiers return home to Fort Campbell

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. -- On Tuesday, hundreds of soldiers returned home from a nine month deployment in Afghanistan.
HARRISBURG, Ill. -- A Saline County murder suspect says he's ready for trial.
MARION, Ill. -- A Zeigler man who faces charges of sexually abusing a minor in Franklin County now faces similar charges in Williamson County.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - The Williamson County Corner has confirmed that law enforcement authorities are investigating a death that occurred early Sunday morning at the Red Zone Sports Bar and Grill in the small community of Whiteash.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The International Fest returns to SIU. A flag ceremony kicked things off on Monday.
MARION, Ill. -- Hundreds took their concerns over controversial issues straight to local lawmakers Monday night.
WSIL -- Valentine's Day is next week and while the holiday may have you feeling romantic, a new study may not.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. -- Tanya Russell claimed she was fooled by someone she thought worked for her cellular carrier.
CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- Cruise control often seems like a great feature on vehicles but during weeks like this one it can lead to major problems.
WSIL -- Although it's still winter, the Illinois State Board of Education is already planning for the Summer Food Service Program. In southern Illinois, five counties are still hoping for sponsors to step up.
