3 overcome by carbon monoxide at Moberly airport hangar

MOBERLY, Mo. (AP) - Three men are hospitalized after being overcome by carbon monoxide in at airport hangar in Moberly.

Moberly Fire Chief George Albert said emergency responders were alerted about noon Tuesday that two men were down inside a hangar at the Omar N. Bradley Regional Airport.

KRCG reports Albert says responders found three men down when they arrived at the hangar, including the man who made the initial call.

He says the men were overcome by carbon monoxide, which likely came from heaters inside the hangar.

A Moberly firefighter also was treated and released for carbon monoxide exposure.

Albert said the men were a 29 year-old from St. Louis, a 27 year-old from St. Charles, and a 25-year-old Huntsville man.

Their names and conditions were not immediately available.

