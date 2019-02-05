Suburban Chicago accountant charged with embezzling millions

CHICAGO (AP) - A 45-year-old accountant is accused of embezzling tens of millions of dollars from a wealthy Chicago-area family to buy 25 homes, four yachts and two private planes.

Charging documents filed by federal prosecutors Tuesday accuse Sultan Issa of Hinsdale of misappropriating more than $65 million in all.

The filings don't name the family Issa allegedly cheated. But in recent court documents filed in separate civil cases, Chicago-area businessman and philanthropist Roger L. Weston identifies Issa as a former personal accountant for Weston family interests and accuses Issa of embezzling millions from them.

Issa is charged with one count of wire fraud. A conviction carries a maximum prison sentence of 30 years. No initial appearance or arraignment has been scheduled and the new filings don't contain Issa's lawyer's name.

