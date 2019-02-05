First grader finds 2,000-year-old bone

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. -- The Illinois Department of Transportation is working closely with city officials on a road expansion.
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. -- The Illinois Department of Transportation is working closely with city officials on a road expansion.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. -- Tanya Russell claimed she was fooled by someone she thought worked for her cellular carrier.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. -- Tanya Russell claimed she was fooled by someone she thought worked for her cellular carrier.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill.-- A seven-year-old boy stumbled upon a major discovery on his family's property in southern Illinois.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill.-- A seven-year-old boy stumbled upon a major discovery on his family's property in southern Illinois.
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. -- On Tuesday, hundreds of soldiers returned home from a nine month deployment in Afghanistan.
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. -- On Tuesday, hundreds of soldiers returned home from a nine month deployment in Afghanistan.
HARRISBURG, Ill. -- A Saline County murder suspect says he's ready for trial.
HARRISBURG, Ill. -- A Saline County murder suspect says he's ready for trial.
MARION, Ill. -- A Zeigler man who faces charges of sexually abusing a minor in Franklin County now faces similar charges in Williamson County.
MARION, Ill. -- A Zeigler man who faces charges of sexually abusing a minor in Franklin County now faces similar charges in Williamson County.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - The Williamson County Corner has confirmed that law enforcement authorities are investigating a death that occurred early Sunday morning at the Red Zone Sports Bar and Grill in the small community of Whiteash.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - The Williamson County Corner has confirmed that law enforcement authorities are investigating a death that occurred early Sunday morning at the Red Zone Sports Bar and Grill in the small community of Whiteash.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The International Fest returns to SIU. A flag ceremony kicked things off on Monday.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The International Fest returns to SIU. A flag ceremony kicked things off on Monday.
MARION, Ill. -- Hundreds took their concerns over controversial issues straight to local lawmakers Monday night.
MARION, Ill. -- Hundreds took their concerns over controversial issues straight to local lawmakers Monday night.
WSIL -- Valentine's Day is next week and while the holiday may have you feeling romantic, a new study may not.
WSIL -- Valentine's Day is next week and while the holiday may have you feeling romantic, a new study may not.