Man who bragged about fleeing US sentenced to prison

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. (AP) - A 27-year-old Kirksville man who bragged on Facebook about fleeing the country to avoid jail time has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

The Kirksville Daily Express reports Matt McCloud was sentenced in 2017 to a suspended seven-year sentence for a forgery conviction. That probation was revoked on Tuesday and McCloud was sent to prison.

McCloud violated his probation when he fled to the Ukraine, which as a non-extradition treaty with the U.S. In September 2018, he posted a photo on Facebook that said "Hello from Kiev, Ukraine!" He later posted a photo from Colombia. Four days later, McCloud was arrested in Texas while trying to re-enter the U.S.

McCloud could face federal charges as a result of his travel abroad.

