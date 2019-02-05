Top senator touts bill to reveal executive branch lobbying

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Senate's top leader has pointed to high-profile public corruption cases in pushing for legislation to shed more light on efforts to lobby the executive branch.

Senate President Robert Stivers said Tuesday his bill would require executive branch lobbyists to report who they're working for, what matters they're working on and how much they're paid.

In a Senate speech, Stivers pointed to bribery and kickback cases against an ex-lobbyist and a former high-ranking official who worked for former Gov. Steve Beshear and current Attorney General Andy Beshear.

Stivers stressed nothing implicated the Beshears, who are Democrats. Stivers is a Republican.

The ethics bill is a top priority for Stivers in this year's legislative session, which resumed Tuesday. The session is scheduled to end in late March.

The legislation is Senate Bill 6.

