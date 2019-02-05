Sit-in prompts meeting with Kentucky governor about poverty

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's Republican governor has had an emotional conversation with representatives from the Poor People's Campaign about voting rights, poverty and gun violence.

Representatives from the Poor People's Campaign showed up to Gov. Matt Bevin's office on Tuesday and refused to leave until he agreed to meet with them. Bevin met with the group at about 2:15 p.m. EST. The group put out a chair and told Bevin he was there to listen, not talk.

Tayna Fogle told Bevin she was one of hundreds of thousands of people who lost their right to vote because of a felony conviction. She urged Bevin to sign an executive order that would automatically restore voting rights for convicted felons. Bevin said the state legislature had to change the constitution to make that happen.

