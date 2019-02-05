Man who lied about lead levels in subdivision sentenced - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man who lied about lead levels in subdivision sentenced

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A former state official was sentenced to three years of probation and fined $7,500 for lying about how long drinking water in a southeast Missouri subdivision had high levels of lead.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 63-year-old Dale Johansen, of Rocky Mount, told investigators water softener meant to reduce lead levels in water from Rogue Creek Utilities in Washington County didn't work for six to eight weeks. Prosecutors say he knew at the time the softener hadn't worked for six months.

The water district serves a subdivision about eight miles northwest of Potosi.

Johansen was sentenced Jan. 29 for making a false statement.

He worked for the Missouri Public Service Commission for about 28 years. He was a private consultant in 2012 when he was appointed receive for Rogue Creek Utilities.

