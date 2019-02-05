Lawsuit filed over police chase that ended in boy's death - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Lawsuit filed over police chase that ended in boy's death

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The family of a 13-year-old Kentucky boy killed in a crash following a police chase has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

The Courier Journal reports the lawsuit claims Ki'Anthony Tyus died after a Louisville police cruiser hit the stolen SUV he was riding in Dec. 22. The suit says the officer didn't follow the department's standard operating procedures, which only allows pursuits if officers believe a suspect has committed a violent felony or has a warrant for a violent crime.

Police have said the driver of the stolen SUV "lost control of the vehicle" and struck a utility pole. The police statement didn't mention a police cruiser hitting the stolen vehicle.

Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said Monday the department doesn't comment on pending litigation.

The agency's Public Integrity Unit is still investigating the crash.

Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.