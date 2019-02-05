Edelen endorses statewide smoking ban in most workplaces

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Democratic candidate for governor in Kentucky and the son of a tobacco farmer has endorsed a statewide smoking ban in most workplaces.

Adam Edelen announced his support for the ban on Tuesday. He is one of four Democrats running for governor this year.

Edelen said his plan would cover enclosed workplaces, including bars and restaurants with three or more employees. He said facilities that specialize in tobacco products and services would be exempt.

Kentucky has one of the highest smoking rates in the country and the state had historically depended on tobacco as a cash crop. Many local governments have passed workplace smoking bans, but efforts to pass a statewide law have stalled.

Edelen said Kentuckians must "stop being victims of our history."

