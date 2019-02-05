Report: Pensions fuel Kentucky's $54 billion debt

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky is more than $54 billion in debt, with estimated unfunded retirement benefits accounting for more than 80 percent of that figure.

Republican Auditor Mike Harmon issued a report on Tuesday detailing the various sources of Kentucky's debt. Pension liabilities were the largest, accounting for $43.3 billion. That's the total number of pension and health insurance benefits Kentucky owes over the next three decades but does not have the money to pay.

About $9 billion is debt supported by state tax dollars, including $3.85 billion for construction projects and $1.81 billion for public universities. About $2.25 billion in debt is supported by bonds, including money for grants, scholarships and student loans.

Harmon says the total debt is more than $12,000 for every person in Kentucky.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.