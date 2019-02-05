73-year-old woman dies in suburban St. Louis house fire - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

73-year-old woman dies in suburban St. Louis house fire

BALLWIN, Mo. (AP) - A 73-year-old woman has died from injuries suffered in a suburban St. Louis house fire.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the woman's name wasn't immediately released. Firefighters with the Metro West Fire Protection District pulled the woman from the burning Ballwin home early Friday. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Fire investigators determined that unattended cooking sparked the blaze. The home didn't have smoke alarms.

